Married woman ends life, 1 booked

Amritsar, June 28

A married woman ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan in a hotel room here on Wednesday. The incident came to light when the victim did not open the room despite repeated knocks on the door. The hotel authorities called the police, which found the woman hanging, after opening the room.

Following a complaint by her husband Sukhdev Singh, an Army man and a resident of Kaler village in Tarn Taran district, the police have booked Surinderpal Singh, a “pathi” (the one who recites prayers), of Tarn Taran and his unknown accomplice on charges of abetment to suicide.

The complainant alleged that the suspects used to keep a bad eye on his wife and harass her. She was perturbed over this. He said around one-and-half-month ago, the pathi barged into their house and started quarreling with them. He said the people then intervened and they reached a compromise with the suspects after the latter promised not to repeat the mistake again.

The complainant said around a week ago, Surinderpal again entered their house and by the time family came to know about it, he managed to flee. He said his wife became very upset following repeated harassment by the suspects.

He said five days ago, his wife went out of the house without informing anyone. Though they tried to locate her, but in vain. He said her body was later found hanging in a hotel room yesterday. The police also found a suicide note from the spot.

Harsandeep Singh, Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, said a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspects. He said efforts were on to nab Surinderpal Singh and his unknown accomplice.

