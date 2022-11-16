Martyrdom day of Baba Deep Singh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 15

A large number of devotees paid obeisance at Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh to mark his 265th martyrdom day here on Tuesday.

The bhog of akhand path was performed in the morning followed by kirtan. Dhadhi and kavishri groups rendered compositions on the life of Baba Deep Singh in glorification of his sacrifice. He had sacrificed his life while valiantly repulsing the attack on the Golden Temple by invading Afghan army under Ahmed Shah Abdali.

Volunteers of the Sukhmani Saheb Sewa Society and office-bearers of Gurdwara Bibi Kaulan together rendered path (recital) of Sukhmani Sahib.

The entire gurdwara was decorated with colorful lights and various exotic flowers.