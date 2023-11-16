Martyrdom day of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh observed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 15

The martyrdom day of Baba Deep Singh Shaheed was observed with Khalsai Jaho Jalal at the historic gurdwara named after him here on Wednesday.

A large number of devotees came to pay homage at the historic shrine. The bhog of the akhand path was performed in the morning followed by a kirtan.

Dhadhi and Kavishri groups rendered compositions on the life of Baba Deep Singh and his sacrifice. He had sacrificed his life while valiantly repulsing the attack on the Golden Temple by the invading Afghan army under Ahmed Shah Abdali.

Volunteers of the Sukhmani Saheb Sewa Society and the office-bearers of Gurdwara Bibi Kaulan together rendered path (recital) of Sukhmani Sahib on the occasion.

Rajinder Singh Sangha of Sewak Jatha Ishnan Amrit Vela said volunteers of the jatha brought water from ‘Amrit Sarovar’ of the Golden Temple to the gurdwara situated at Chattiwind Gate to clean its premises as the practice has been carried out since time immemorial. In addition, milk is also used to clean the premises.