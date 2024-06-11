Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) on Monday held a religious programme to mark the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev at Gurdwara Sri Kalghidhar Sahib. The Bibi Prabhjot Kaur kirtani jatha of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, GT Road, and the Central Khalsa Orphanage kirtani jatha created an aura of mysticism and spirituality. On the occasion, CKD secretary Swinder Singh Kathunangal said the Sikh history is full of sacrifices. It teaches us to protect our own rights with patience and determination. A chhabeel counter was set up and devotees and passersby were served sweetened water throughout the day. Students, staff and principals of the institutions were present.

Chhabeels organised

Chhabeels, dedicated to the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev, were set up by staff and students of Khalsa College of Education, Ranjit Avenue, and Khalsa College for Women. With the cooperation of Dr Mandeep Kaur, principal of the education college, and Dr Surinder Kaur, principal of the women's college, students served sweetened water of different flavours. Besides, karaah and bhangoor as prasad were distributed to people. Dr Mandeep Kaur and Dr Surinder Kaur said he became the first martyr in Sikh history.

Workshop on school teaching

Rajiv Arora, principal of Revel Dale Public School, was the resource person at Sri Guru Harkrishan International School where he conducted a workshop on the theme of 'Essentials of Primary School Teaching'. He addressed 123 primary teachers of different schools being run by the Chief Khalsa Diwan. While talking about the responsibilities of the primary teachers, he said love for school and learning needed to be generated in children by teachers. This can be possible only with care, concern, compassion and empathy. Arora put emphasis on rapport building. The orientation session lasted around three hours.

Training workshop for teachers

A two-day training session for the professional growth of teachers was held on the premises of Ashok Vatika Public School. The motive was to update and train the teachers to tackle the recent pedagogical challenges. Principal Anchal Mahajan welcomed the resource person of the training session, Vikramjit Singh Rooprai, a famous author, educator and well-renowned historian. During this training session, a discussion on the problems that teachers confront at the academic front were taken up. He had a comprehensive interaction with the principal, core team members and with the whole faculty of the school where he discussed evaluation strategies, discipline among students, attitude and expectations of students and parents, the need of adding creativity in teaching through game-based learning and other creative methods. He emphasized the role of work life balance, and talked about the importance of having creative groups and hobbies. He discussed the ways of breaking the monotonous environment in the classroom and suggested game-based methods to ensure evaluation processes.

Orientation session on banking

Pandit Mohan Lal SD College for Girls, Fatehgarh Churian, hosted an orientation programme for students on the prospects of commerce subject. Principal Pardeep Kaur and Dr Ruchi Kohli addressed the orientation session as she addressed the banking aspects of commerce and enlightened students regarding KYC updation, deposits, withdrawal aspects and basic online transactions in banking. Principal Pardeep Kaur motivated students to keep abreast with latest digital developments in the banking sector and financial planning and praised Dr Ruchi for organizing such an educational workshop.

Open chess tournament

Jalandhar: CT Public School hosted an inclusive open chess tournament, drawing over 100 participants from diverse age-groups and esteemed educational institutions and schools across the city. The participants were students from renowned schools such as Swami Sant Dass, Apeejay School, Cambridge School, MGN School, Mayor World, CT Public School, CT World School, Ivy School and many more. The tournament featured various categories like Under-7, Under-9, Under-12, Under-15, and an open category. Kirti Sharma, along with his team members Narinder Singh, Savri Bhardwaj and Vavri Bhardwaj, ensured the smooth running of the tournament. Managing Director of JMD Chess Club, Amit Kumar and the Directors, Narinder Singh and Dr Ram Gopal, were honoured by the vice-principal of CT Public School, Sukhdeep Kaur. In the Under-7 category, Aakrish Gupta, Aarush Singh and Avyandeep Monga emerged victorious. Tanvir Kaur claimed the top position in Under-9 category, followed by Pranav Sharma and Ronit. In the Under-12 category, Aanraj, Kushager Gupta and Disha Bhatt demonstrated remarkable talent. Ananya Arora, Rudransh and Bhavya Gupta excelled in the Under-15 category. Finally, in the open category, Gurman Singh emerged as the champion, with Vedant Sethi and Moksh Sharma securing the top spots.

University examinations

A student of DAV College has excelled in the Guru Nanak Dev University examinations by securing the first position. Navleen Kaur, a student of MSc Chemistry Semester-I DAV College, has excelled in the 2023-24 examinations by securing the first position. She was honoured by Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, HOD Prof Sheetal Aggarwal and other faculty members. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar congratulated Navleen on her achievement and encouraged her to continue the hard work in future.

