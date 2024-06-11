 Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed
Campus Notes

Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

CKD members serve sweetened water to people on the occasion of the fifth Sikh Guru’s martyrdom in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) on Monday held a religious programme to mark the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev at Gurdwara Sri Kalghidhar Sahib. The Bibi Prabhjot Kaur kirtani jatha of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, GT Road, and the Central Khalsa Orphanage kirtani jatha created an aura of mysticism and spirituality. On the occasion, CKD secretary Swinder Singh Kathunangal said the Sikh history is full of sacrifices. It teaches us to protect our own rights with patience and determination. A chhabeel counter was set up and devotees and passersby were served sweetened water throughout the day. Students, staff and principals of the institutions were present.

Chhabeels organised

Chhabeels, dedicated to the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev, were set up by staff and students of Khalsa College of Education, Ranjit Avenue, and Khalsa College for Women. With the cooperation of Dr Mandeep Kaur, principal of the education college, and Dr Surinder Kaur, principal of the women's college, students served sweetened water of different flavours. Besides, karaah and bhangoor as prasad were distributed to people. Dr Mandeep Kaur and Dr Surinder Kaur said he became the first martyr in Sikh history.

Workshop on school teaching

Rajiv Arora, principal of Revel Dale Public School, was the resource person at Sri Guru Harkrishan International School where he conducted a workshop on the theme of 'Essentials of Primary School Teaching'. He addressed 123 primary teachers of different schools being run by the Chief Khalsa Diwan. While talking about the responsibilities of the primary teachers, he said love for school and learning needed to be generated in children by teachers. This can be possible only with care, concern, compassion and empathy. Arora put emphasis on rapport building. The orientation session lasted around three hours.

Training workshop for teachers

A two-day training session for the professional growth of teachers was held on the premises of Ashok Vatika Public School. The motive was to update and train the teachers to tackle the recent pedagogical challenges. Principal Anchal Mahajan welcomed the resource person of the training session, Vikramjit Singh Rooprai, a famous author, educator and well-renowned historian. During this training session, a discussion on the problems that teachers confront at the academic front were taken up. He had a comprehensive interaction with the principal, core team members and with the whole faculty of the school where he discussed evaluation strategies, discipline among students, attitude and expectations of students and parents, the need of adding creativity in teaching through game-based learning and other creative methods. He emphasized the role of work life balance, and talked about the importance of having creative groups and hobbies. He discussed the ways of breaking the monotonous environment in the classroom and suggested game-based methods to ensure evaluation processes.

Orientation session on banking

Pandit Mohan Lal SD College for Girls, Fatehgarh Churian, hosted an orientation programme for students on the prospects of commerce subject. Principal Pardeep Kaur and Dr Ruchi Kohli addressed the orientation session as she addressed the banking aspects of commerce and enlightened students regarding KYC updation, deposits, withdrawal aspects and basic online transactions in banking. Principal Pardeep Kaur motivated students to keep abreast with latest digital developments in the banking sector and financial planning and praised Dr Ruchi for organizing such an educational workshop.

Open chess tournament

Jalandhar: CT Public School hosted an inclusive open chess tournament, drawing over 100 participants from diverse age-groups and esteemed educational institutions and schools across the city. The participants were students from renowned schools such as Swami Sant Dass, Apeejay School, Cambridge School, MGN School, Mayor World, CT Public School, CT World School, Ivy School and many more. The tournament featured various categories like Under-7, Under-9, Under-12, Under-15, and an open category. Kirti Sharma, along with his team members Narinder Singh, Savri Bhardwaj and Vavri Bhardwaj, ensured the smooth running of the tournament. Managing Director of JMD Chess Club, Amit Kumar and the Directors, Narinder Singh and Dr Ram Gopal, were honoured by the vice-principal of CT Public School, Sukhdeep Kaur. In the Under-7 category, Aakrish Gupta, Aarush Singh and Avyandeep Monga emerged victorious. Tanvir Kaur claimed the top position in Under-9 category, followed by Pranav Sharma and Ronit. In the Under-12 category, Aanraj, Kushager Gupta and Disha Bhatt demonstrated remarkable talent. Ananya Arora, Rudransh and Bhavya Gupta excelled in the Under-15 category. Finally, in the open category, Gurman Singh emerged as the champion, with Vedant Sethi and Moksh Sharma securing the top spots.

University examinations

A student of DAV College has excelled in the Guru Nanak Dev University examinations by securing the first position. Navleen Kaur, a student of MSc Chemistry Semester-I DAV College, has excelled in the 2023-24 examinations by securing the first position. She was honoured by Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, HOD Prof Sheetal Aggarwal and other faculty members. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar congratulated Navleen on her achievement and encouraged her to continue the hard work in future.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chief Khalsa Diwan #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Mysterious animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony; video goes viral

2
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

3
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

4
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

5
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide at her flat in Mumbai

6
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

7
Delhi

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

8
Punjab

Despite drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, Bhagwant Mann says AAP won 3 seats, vote share also increased

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar police crack extortion case, 3 linked to Lakhbir Landa’s group arrested

10
India

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

Top News

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling of su...

Biggies retain portfolios; Agri for Chouhan, Power goes to Khattar

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...

Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav take charge of respective ministries

Jaishankar back as External Affairs Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge too

Bhupender Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar also took charge of ...

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

#RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces, everyday

#RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces, everyday


Cities

View All

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

19-yr-old youth drowns in canal

Shaheedi Gurpurb of Guru Arjan Dev observed across Amritsar gurdwaras

2 days after attacking own party over drug abuse, AAP MLA praises Mann

Accomplice of sacrilege accused held

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Remove defects in petition: SC to AAP

Indian Navy’s Delhi-Leh car rally flaged off

AAP’s Bharti backtracks on getting head tonsured

5,000 traders converge on Talkatora to ‘Thank Modi’

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest