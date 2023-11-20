Martyrs of two World Wars paid tributes at Sultanwind

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

Vishav Yudh Pehla and Duja (First and Second World War) Shaheed Welfare Society paid rich tributes to the martyrs of two world wars at Sultanwind village here on Sunday. A march was also taken out by the participants, dignitaries, students and gatka teams to the site of plaque in the village which was installed by the British, honouring and recognising the sacrifice of Indian soldiers in the two world wars.

Homage was paid by placing garlands and presenting a guard of honour by the Punjab Home Guards personnel. Family members of the martyrs who came from different places, including Haryana, were honoured during the event held at Gurdwara Attari Sahib in village Sultanwind.

Ripudaman Singh from Haryana whose grandfather Subedar Ram Swaroop Singh was awarded the Victoria Cross (VC), the highest and most prestigious decoration by the British for bravery, also took part in the annual event and said he feels proud of what his brave grandfather did and was pleased to be a part of the annual event again.

Noted Sikh historian, author and patron of society, Bhupinder Singh Holland led the march in which president Gurinder Singh Mahal, Jaskaran Singh, Commandant, Punjab Home Guards, Brigadier (retd) Gurinderjit Singh, Timmy Mahajan and others were present.

