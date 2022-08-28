Maryada 'violation': Guru Granth Sahib shifted to Gadarpur gurdwara

Amritsar, August 27
The SGPC has got the Guru Granth Sahib shifted from the Balram Nagar gurdwara to Gurdwara Singh Sabha at Gadarpur, both in Uttarakhand, after a video of dance at the former gurdwara went viral on Janmashtami.
Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the SGPC, said strict action was taken for violating the Sikh Rehat Maryada in the gurdwara. “After learning about the incident through a viral video, preachers of the Sikh Mission, Uttarakhand, were sent to the said gurdwara.
The SGPC president said a gurdwara could only be run through the Gurmat and its violation in any form was strictly prohibited and intolerable. He said the incident had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh devotees.
