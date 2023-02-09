 'Mata Ganga Da Chullha' in service of society : The Tribune India

TARN TARAN DIARY

'Mata Ganga Da Chullha' in service of society

'Mata Ganga Da Chullha' in service of society

Human Service Society members at work.



Human Service Society, Tarn Taran, with the assistance of Bharat Vikas Parishad, is managing a scheme to provide meals at cheaper rates to the needy, particularly the attendants of patients at the Civil Hospital complex. The scheme has now been running for six years in a planned manner. The needy are being provided lunch at the rate of only Rs 10 per thali (plate). As many as 350 heads are taking advantage of the scheme daily. The step was initiated by the District Red Cross Society on the instructions of the State Government in 2017 but was dropped midway for want of funds. When the Red Cross Society stopped it, a group of 15 dedicated social workers came forward to run the welfare scheme. Most workers are retired employees from the revenue department who under the ‘Mata Ganga Daa Chullha’ scheme have been managing the kitchen. Mata Ganga was the wife of fifth Sikh Guru Sri Arjun Dev. At the very beginning, the 15 workers started to share Rs 1,000 per head from their pocket but their dedicated services were acknowledged later by a large number of other donors. Presently, the Rice Millers Association, Tarn Taran, led by Avtar Singh Teneja with the assistance of other millers, has been donating food grain for the last five years regularly. The millers donated 12 quintals of rice recently. Some of the NRIs and other donors too have been contributing according to their capacity for the noble cause. People donated coolers, refrigerators, fans etc to the society. A shed under which as many as 40 persons can sit for meals was constructed with the efforts of Baba Jagtar Singh, head of Kar Sewa sect at the site. Dilbag Singh Tharu, president, Jaswinder Singh, general secretary and Avtar Singh, treasurer of the Human Service Society, said the six women cooks who prepare food are given Rs 4,000 per month. The total expenditure on the chullha (kitchen) is to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh per month while the income is just Rs 1 lakh which is compensated jointly by the members and other social activists. The society has its own 400 steel plates to serve lunch. Society members come to the Chullha site by rotation to supervise the preparing of lunch in the morning and stay there till 3 pm without break. The Chulha is run in a well planned manner to serve society.

Unlocked boxes for electric meters make power theft easier in Patti area.

Powercom employees allege vindictiveness

The ‘victimisation’ of Powercom officials working in Patti sub-division has not just discouraged the employees but also encouraged power theft. The higher-ups had shifted a large number of officials in a single day in the Patti area and without their consent. The officials include the lone XEN of Patti division, an SDO of Patti city sub-division, two junior engineers (JEs), an assistant JE and a lineman who were transferred out to far away places. The ‘victimised’ employees and their supporters who were at the office of the Deputy Chief Engineer in Tarn Taran with their request said they had been made a scapegoat while performing their duty sincerely. They said that the Powercom had issued instructions to decrease losses by locking the electric meters in the boxes installed in localities. They had performed their duties sincerely resulting in the stoppage of power theft. They said that the elements involved in power theft had been affected by the move and those calling themselves supporters of the ruling party had been threatening them. They said the department without hearing their version had packed them off to far away stations. It had created terror among the officers and employees working in the border area. The department was already facing a shortage of staff in the area. The authorities while transferring the staff had ignored the ground realities whereas a large number of posts were already lying vacant, they alleged. After transferring the XEN, the lone top post at the division level has been affected. The four sub-divisions do not have the post of SDOs. The area is also facing an acute shortage of field staff too. Repeated attempts to have the Powercom version by contacting senior officials like Gursharan Singh Khehra, Deputy Chief Engineer, Tarn Taran circle, Bal Krishan, Chief Engineer of the border zone and Baldev Singh Sran, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, failed as they did not respond to phone calls. Reports from the border area said the Powercom was facing huge losses to the tune of 80 per cent as in Bhikhiwind like in Patti, consumers were reluctant to pay electricity bills with naked wires making power theft easier. (Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can't destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

2
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

3
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

4
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

5
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

6
Punjab

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

7
Business

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

8
Trending

Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris' husband, SOTU moment goes viral

9
Nation

Leopard injures 10 people at Ghaziabad court complex, tranquilised after 4-hour operation

10
Haryana

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

Terms UPA 2004-14 period a ‘lost decade’, hit by scams | Ste...

Remarks on PM Modi, Adani expunged; privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Remarks on PM Modi, Adani expunged; privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to ‘insinuations’ against PM Modi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to 'insinuations' against PM Modi

Lending rate up by 25 bps; home, auto loans set to rise

Lending rate up by 25 bps; home, auto loans set to rise


Cities

View All

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

Move aside PM Modi, city’s Azad is man with the broadest chest

VB nabs panchayat secy for corruption

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

ED arrests former Punjab MLA’s son in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Kejri hands over Rs 1 crore relief to kin of slain ASI

CBI: Delhi Govt indulged in political snooping

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

5K invited for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ at agri varsity on Feb 12

NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

Public sand mines: Prices slashed by 10 times, consumers rejoice

Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL