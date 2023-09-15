Khadur Sahib: Maths contest held by Nishan-e-Sikhi

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 14

Nishan-e-Sikhi Institute of Science and Training, Khadur Sahib, organised a Maths-based competition. Students from different schools participated in the contest.

Mohit Dhir of Love Dale Senior School, Loharka Road, Amritsar, bagged the first position; Bhupinder Singh from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Public School, Tarn Taran, bagged the second position; Rishamdeep Kaur from Love Dale Senior School, Loharka Road, Amritsar, bagged the third position; Manvi Aggarwal from Love Dale Senior School, Loharka Road, Amritsar, secured the fourth position and Jaskarandeep Singh from Shaheed Darshan Singh Pheruman Public School, Rayya, secured the fifth position.

