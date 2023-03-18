MBBS students write to High Court Chief Justice to file FIR

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 17

MBBS students of Sri Guru Ramdas Institute of Health Sciences today shot off a letter to the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court urging them to register an FIR against those who were allegedly defaming the institute and the students following the unfortunate demise of fellow student Dr Pamposh, who was doing an internship at the medical college after completing her MBBS.

As many as 239 students of the institute had signed the application seeking the intervention of the High Court. They pointed out that several persons and organisations were indulging in a false propaganda by levelling allegations of sexual assault and murder against them even as there were no such findings in the post-mortem report to support these charges.

“We are extremely disheartened and shocked to hear about such baseless allegations levelled at us. Such persons are creating a state of fear among the students by threatening on social media. This is not only unjust to the students but an insult to the departed soul also,” they pointed out.

The videos on social media have led to a state of extreme uncertainty and the issue was being raised to create disharmony among the students of all colleges in Punjab, said the students. They urged the High Court Chief Justice to take action against internet bullying, harassment and spread of false information under the IT Act.

Dr Pamposh had committed suicide at the college hostel on the intervening night of March 8-9. Following the statement of her mother, the police had booked 10 persons including two professors, doctors and students. A student was also arrested by the police in this connection. In the aftermath of the tragedy, it was also being said that the intern was allegedly being subjected to caste-based slurs.