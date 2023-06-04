MC app to prevent misuse of its vehicles

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 3

Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh yesterday held a meeting with health wing officials of the MC and said that a vehicle monitoring mobile application was being developed to keep a check on the vehicles at the auto workshop of the MC. Municipal health officers Dr Kiran Kumar, Dr Yogesh Arora, auto workshop in-charge and medical officer Dr Rama Rani, auto workshop JE Kulwinder Singh and other officers attended the meeting.

The e-indent which is issued by the sanitary inspector will be uploaded on the app on a daily basis. The indent would be issued on the demand of officers and it will not be issued manual. The Joint Commissioner said that complete transparency will be brought in the consumption of petrol and diesel at auto workshops. He said the officers of the Health Department, chief sanitary inspectors, sanitary inspectors and JEs will monitor the indent for the consumption of diesel and petrol by the vehicles. He asked officials of the Health Department to submit daily monitoring reports to his (Joint Commissioner) office.

Hardeep Singh stated that after monitoring by the officials, it would be revealed what is the actual consumption of fuel.

Municipal health wing has 13 tractor trolleys, six automatic road sweeping machines, two dumper placer, five tipper machines and 8 JCB machines. The MC officials often get complaints about the consumption of fuel. The vehicle monitoring app will address the major issue of the auto workshop, said health officer.