MC asks hotels, restaurants to install machines to convert waste into manure

Amritsar, June 28

The municipal corporation (MC) today convened a meeting of hotels and restaurant owners in the city and asked them to install machines to convert wet waste into compost. The meeting, held at the civic body office, was chaired by Additional MC Commissioner Surinder Singh, Medical Officer Dr Kiran Kumar and all chief sanitary inspectors.

As per instructions issued by Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh, the main purpose of the meeting was to comply with the guidelines of National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, whereby it was mandatory for all commercial units, which generated 100 kg of wet waste daily, to install machines for convering it into compost.

It is also mandatory for all household owners to keep their wet waste of fruits, vegetables, tea and other materials in a separate bin, which is lifted by garbage trucks of the MC Additional MC Commissioner Surinder Singh instructed all those present at the meeting to strictly comply with the directions of NGT and waste management rules, or face action for violations as per guidelines.

The MC had long begun its tryst with solid waste management under the smart city project, by inviting workshops by experts on SLRM (Solid and liquid resource management) techniques. Though the project was never completely implemented, several areas, including Amritsar Cantonment, were turned into zero-waste zones, with successful implementation of the garbage segregation and waste management methods.

