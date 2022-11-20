MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

The Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner visited Vijay Nagar following persistent complaints of contaminated water supply in the area here on Friday.

After receiving a fresh complaint, Kumar Saurabh Raj, along with Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh and officials of the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) wing visited Kashmir Avenue, Vijay Nagar street number 1, 2, 3 in Ward Number 51.

The MC Commissioner, Joint Commissioner and other officials met locals and investigated the complaints.

They also met ex-counsellor Dr Renu Goyal and prominent residents of the area. They examined tap water stored in houses. The water supply lines, sewer pipes and tubewells were also checked in the area. The MC Commissioner directed the officials to get samples of water from various houses in these areas and get them tested. He said if contaminated drinking water is found anywhere, it should be rectified immediately.

A number of localities in the city have been regularly complaining about the contaminated water supply. The MC officials claimed that the water supply lines were laid decades ago and there is a need to replace the old pipelines. However, the state government is going to replace the existing infrastructure under 24x7 canal-based water supply in the city. The officials claimed that after implementation of source-based water supply, the water contamination problem would end.