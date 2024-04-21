MC conducts sanitation drive in many city areas, removes construction waste

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

Workers of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation removed debris and garbage from roads in various areas under the “Mera Shahar Mera Maan” drive here on Saturday.

On the directions of MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh, MC officials and workers along with machines and equipment started a drive in Hathi Gate area and cleaned garbage collection points and removed debris and garbage lying in different areas.

Workers of various MC departments gathered at Auto Workshop in Hathi Gate and cleaned areas from Hathi Gate to Lohgarh, Punjab Roadways Workshop, then Bhagwan Parshuram Chowk and returned to Auto Workshop in the evening.

Officials and employees of the Civil wing, Operation and Maintenance wing, Sanitation wing, Street Light wing and the Horticulture Department participated in the drive. Garbage, construction and demolition waste was lifted from both sides of roads with the help of ditch machines, tippers, trolleys, etc.

MC Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar said on the directions of MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh, a drive has been started by preparing a schedule to give a new look to all the main roads of the areas falling under various zones of the city. The campaign is being continued continuously in all five zones of the city. He also appealed to the residents to not dump garbage on roads and footpaths.

Superintending Engineer Sandeep Singh, MC Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar, Sanitary Inspectors Sanjeev Diwan, Harinderpal Singh, Amrik Singh, Amandeep and other employees of MC were present on the occasion.

The MC Commissioner got information about stray animals roaming on city roads which cause road accidents. A large number of stray cows were roaming the road outside Gol Bagh. A team of MC workers visited the area and caught seven cows and took them to the MC’s cow sheds located at Narayangarh and Chheharta. The MC staff claimed that sick cows are being treated and taken care of at the cow sheds.

