MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

Officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) seized building material from five shops under the special drive launched against the illegal encroachment and air pollution in the city here yesterday. The MC has initiated a drive against the building material traders, who occupied the roadside land by putting sand and gravels.

Dharminderjit Singh, Estate Officer, said, “We have asked the building material owners to put the items in their godowns and don’t occupy the government land. The storage of sand, gravel and bricks on the roadside pose inconvenience to commuters. The practice also leads to air pollution and causes accidents. Despite repeated warnings, we have no option but to seize their illegally placed building material on government land.”

In a first of its kind move, Estate Wing of the Municipal Corporation donated the seized building material to local temples, gurdwaras and other religious and public welfare institutions.

“We don’t have storage facility to keep such material so we decided to donate the seized material to the local religious and social welfare bodies. We issue a receipt to the shopkeeper about the seized material and also receive acknowledgement receipt from the religious or social welfare organisation, where construction is going on,” said Estate Officer.

On Friday, the MC staff visited Batala Road and seized building material, including sand, gravel, steel and bricks from there. The material has been donated to Guru Ramdas Kusta Ashram, Amritsar, Jhabal Road, where construction is going on for the leprosy patients.

“We have taken action against several shops on Ajnala Road, Batala Road, Fathegarh Churian Road in the last week. The drive will continue in for next some days,” added EO Dharminderjit Singh.