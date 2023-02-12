MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Amritsar, February 11
Officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) seized building material from five shops under the special drive launched against the illegal encroachment and air pollution in the city here yesterday. The MC has initiated a drive against the building material traders, who occupied the roadside land by putting sand and gravels.
Dharminderjit Singh, Estate Officer, said, “We have asked the building material owners to put the items in their godowns and don’t occupy the government land. The storage of sand, gravel and bricks on the roadside pose inconvenience to commuters. The practice also leads to air pollution and causes accidents. Despite repeated warnings, we have no option but to seize their illegally placed building material on government land.”
In a first of its kind move, Estate Wing of the Municipal Corporation donated the seized building material to local temples, gurdwaras and other religious and public welfare institutions.
“We don’t have storage facility to keep such material so we decided to donate the seized material to the local religious and social welfare bodies. We issue a receipt to the shopkeeper about the seized material and also receive acknowledgement receipt from the religious or social welfare organisation, where construction is going on,” said Estate Officer.
On Friday, the MC staff visited Batala Road and seized building material, including sand, gravel, steel and bricks from there. The material has been donated to Guru Ramdas Kusta Ashram, Amritsar, Jhabal Road, where construction is going on for the leprosy patients.
“We have taken action against several shops on Ajnala Road, Batala Road, Fathegarh Churian Road in the last week. The drive will continue in for next some days,” added EO Dharminderjit Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...