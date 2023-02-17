MC frees NRI’s land from clutches of illegal dairy owner in Ghanupur Kale

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 16

A team of the Health Wing of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation took out about 100 cattle from the dairy in Ghanupur Kale area here on Wednesday. The team had a heated argument with dairy owner Gujjars.

The MC team led by Municipal Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar, Chief Sanitary Inspector Rakesh Marwah, Sanitary Inspectors Ravinder Kumar and Ashok Kumar and cattle pond employees along with the police team visited the dairy in Ghanupur Kale area on Wednesday. The Gujjars had occupied around two and a half acres of land for the dairy.

The MC has been making efforts to remove this dairy for the past month. Dr Kiran visited the spot and warned the dairy owners many times. Whenever the MC team started taking cattle out from the dairy, the Gujjars used to ask to give them some time to arrange shelter somewhere else.

On Wednesday afternoon, the team started the action to seize the cattle. Meanwhile, the dairy owner entered into an argument with MC officials. After three hours of hard work, the cattle were removed from the dairy in the evening.

It is worth mentioning here that an NRI convention was held at Guru Nanak Dev University last month. In this conference, an NRI said he retired from the army. His land is in Ghanupur Kale area. Someone has encroached on his land and operating a dairy. No person can run a dairy in the area under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation. On the complaint of the NRI, the MC Commissioner issued orders to the health officer of the corporation to remove the dairy.

Kiran Kumar said a complaint had been given to the Ghanupur Kale police post that the dairy had been removed in the presence of the police.