MC initiates drive to keep UDBC, surroundings clean

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 19

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation recently initiated a drive to keep the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) clean. Staff of the health wing of the MC conducted cleanliness around the canal near GT Road.

Municipal Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar said a special campaign had been started to clean the canal surroundings along with Chief Sanitary Inspector JP Singh, Sanitary Inspector Anil Dogra, sanitary supervisors and safai sevaks.

He said it was very important to make people to maintain cleanliness around the canal. People should not throw garbage and single use plastic into the canal. He said during the cleanliness of the canal, the Health Wing team apprised people of the importance of water and ill-effects of water pollution.

Dr Kiran Kumar said warning boards had been installed on the spot. The warning board asked the residents not to spread filth in and around the canal. Legal action would be taken against those who throw filth into the canal. Even challans would also be issued and his team would keep a check on the violators continuously.