MC mulls ways to generate revenue from estate wing

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 3

In an effort to boost up collection of its various departments, senior MC officials held a meetings with estate wing in this regard.

Joint Municipal Commissioner Hardeep Singh gave directions to officials of the estate wing to increase income of the department. The Joint Commissioner held a meeting with Secretary Vishal Wadhawan, Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh and other officials. The Joint Commissioner took details of property sale, tehbazari, rent income from the officers of the land department. He observed that the income of estate wing is very less. He asked Vishal Wadhawan to expedite the sale of MC properties to increase the revenue. The bidding process for the sale of land would start soon, he said.

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh said the Municipal Corporation was still collecting the age-old rents from its tenants. He said the MC would check its shops and status of tenants. In some cases, tenets reportedly sold the possession of MC’s rented shops. In these cases, the MC would take action against tenants. He said the rental shops of the Municipal Corporation were in prominent areas of the city. He ordered the officers to increase the rent as per the rules. He said the income of tahbazari should also be increased by allotting the remaining parking stands.

Hardeep Singh said that some parking stands of the Municipal Corporation had not been allotted to private contractors. The parking stand should be allotted by reducing the reserve price of the parking lots.