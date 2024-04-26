MC officials review bulk water supply project

Amritsar, April 25
A review meeting of bulk water supply project was held at the municipal corporation office here today. During the meeting, MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh reviewed the project and instructed representatives of Larsen & Toubro to increase workforce and machinery to speed up the project work.
The meeting was attended by L&T representatives, and civic body and independent verification agency officials appointed for the project.
While reviewing the work, Harpreet Singh instructed the company to increase the workforce and deploy more construction machinery and other necessary resources so that the project work could be completed on time.
He said while carrying out any construction work in the city, the company should take full care of the safety and convenience of the public. He said, “While doing any construction work or laying pipelines, complete barricading should be done in the surrounding areas for the public safety. The road repair work should be started only after planning a route for diversion of vehicles so that commuters don’t face traffic snarls.”
He instructed the independent verification agency to closely scrutinise the work done by the company and ensure that the quality standards were strictly maintained. He told MC officials to coordinate with other departments to get the required NOCs for the project.
The Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project is being run by the MC with the help of the World Bank. In the coming days, the water of Upper Bari Doab Canal would be cleaned and supplied to every household in the city under the project.
A 40.40 crore litres modern water treatment plant would be constructed at Vallah under the project. At least 51 new overhead water tanks would also be constructed and a 118 km-long supply pipeline would be laid in the city.
