MC officials told to keep tab on hotel construction work

Amritsar, October 21
A meeting between the office-bearers of the committee, formed by MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap on hotel digging case, and MC officials was held at the MC office on Thursday.
MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh asked SE (Civil) Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Secretary Vishal Wadhawan, MTP Meherban Singh, ATP Paramjit Dutta, Richie Hotel director Vijay Sharma and members of the committee to discuss the ongoing construction of Richi Hotel and reconstruction of the houses, which got damaged due to digging.
Hardeep issued instructions to keep a check on the ongoing construction work at the site. He instructed the SE and MTP Meherban Singh to visit the spot along with their team to check the ongoing work. The Joint Commissioner said the work being conducted on the retaining walls and piling of the basement should be investigated. After listening to the director of Richie Hotel, Vijay Sharma, Hardeep Singh, instructed the MC officials to start the process of removing parts of Grand Hotel, which has been declared unsafe.
