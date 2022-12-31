MC property tax windows to remain open today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

All citizen facilitation centres (CFCs) of the Municipal Corporation at its zonal offices and the head office in Ranjit Avenue will remain open tomorrow (Saturday) to accept the payment of property tax. The last date to file the tax without penalty was December 31. Officials of the property tax wing have urged the residents to pay the tax to avoid penalty.

The Municipal Corporation will start charging 10 per cent extra as penalty from the residents who fail to pay property tax by December 31. MC officials said as per the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, the residents will have to pay 10 per cent extra after December 31.

“The government will collect the tax with 10 per cent penalty till March 31 after which residents will have to pay 18 per cent interest on the amount. The MC would declare them as defaulters,” said Daljit Singh, nodal officer for the property tax.

It may be mentioned here that the MC had collected property tax with 10% rebate till September 31. From August 1 to December 31, the residents didn’t get any rebate or penalty on current tax. To make the taxpayers aware about the offer, the MC sent text messages on the mobile numbers of taxpayers.

Daljit Singh, nodal officer for property tax, said, “All the zonal offices located in Ranjit Avenue Bhagtanwala, Chheharta, Lahori Gate and Company Garden will remain open on Saturday. The residents can pay the tax by visiting the Municipal Corporation office. The payments would also be accepted online through the Municipal Corporation portal.”