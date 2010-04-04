MC removes roadside encroachments in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

In a joint operation carried out by the estate wing of the Municipal Corporation and the traffic police, a number of encroachments were removed from the city on Saturday evening.

Employees of the estate wing led by Estate Officer Dharminderjeet Singh and traffic police personnel led by Kuldeep Kaur conducted an anti-encroachment drive on the Railway Road, Link Road, New Rialto Chowk, Cooper Road and Baba Atal Sahib Road near Darbar Sahib.

“We were getting a number of complaints from local residents. All the complaints regarding encroachments have been addressed,” said the Estate Officer.

MC officials claimed that they had received calls from local politicians asking them not to remove the vendors from Rialto Chowk. Infuriated street vendors argued with MC officials.