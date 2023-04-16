MC removing palm trees to derail Vigilance probe: Vijay Pratap Singh

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar April 15

Two months after demanding a Vigilance probe into the alleged scam pertaining to palm trees, planted on key routes of Amritsar, Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh expressed his dissatisfaction over the ongoing inquiry in the case and alleged that officials of the Municipal Corporation were removing dried palm trees to derail Vigilance inquiry.

Walking along the central verge of Majitha Road from Power Colony to ENT Hospital, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh showed several dried palm trees recently chopped by the authorities. In a 40-minute live video statement, Kunwar stated that no one can chop or replace the tree during the ongoing Vigilance inquiry. The officers of the Municipal Corporation are trying to hide the scam. He also raised the objection on the Vigilance officials, who allowed the MC to uproot or chop the palm trees.

“Political leaders and officials of the MC are involved in this scam. We had counted the trees before complaint to the Vigilance. Now, MC officials are replacing the trees to hide the scam. Aam Adami Party will not exempt anyone. The central verges are inappropriate for planting large palm trees. But these trees were planted only to embezzle the funds,” said Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

According to information, 175 palm trees were procured for Rs 18 lakh in 2021 and the expenditure of planting them was additional. However, within a short span of time, many palm trees dried. Alleging gross irregularities and corrupt practices in the plantation and maintenance of these trees, Kunwar had written a letter to the Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, for probe on February 14. The bureau has started a probe into the alleged scam on February 28.