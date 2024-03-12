MC seals four buildings of property tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

Major revenue generating departments of the Municipal Corporation are struggling to achieve their recovery targets for the year 2023-24. The Municipal Town Planning and advertisement wings achieved their goals while the Operation and Maintenance wing, Cow cess, GST and Licence departments are still away from achieving their targets. The property tax wing, which is one of the major revenue generators for Municipal Corporation , is still away from its recovery target. However, Municipal Corporation officials claimed that the target of Rs 45 crore would be achieved till March 31.

Today, the property tax wing of Municipal Corporation sealed four buildings at Ranjit Avenue and Lawrence Road including a restaurant, jeweller’s shop, boutique and beauty parlour. The Municipal Corporation recovered only Rs 11 lakh from various establishments. The property tax wing has collected around Rs 34 crore and more than one lakh residents have paid their tax till date.

To achieve the target of Rs 45 crore, the Municipal Corporation has to collect around Rs 11 crore more in the next 20 days. Despite the fact that most tax payers pay their tax in the last days of fiscal, the target amount still remains quite substantial.

Pardeep Rajput, Superintendent, Amritsar Municipal Corporation , said, “Our teams are regularly visiting the defaulters and sealing the properties on non-payment of tax. We urged the residents to pay property tax before March 31 to avoid penalty and interest on the tax amount.”

