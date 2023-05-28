MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

After getting the nod from the government for the installation of a bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation has started making the required arrangements such as land and segregation of garbage to implement the project.

The Central Government approved the proposal of a bio-Compressed Natural Gas (bio-CNG) plant in Amritsar recently. On the call of the civic body, the private solid waste management firm, working in the city, will set up a plant to make bio-CNG from wet waste.

According to information, around 450-500 tonnes of wet waste is generated daily in the city, out of which 60 per cent tonnes of waste is collected and the remaining 40 per cent waste is being dumped here and there.

The MC may face several challenges in setting up the plant in Amritsar. Even though the MC has issued instructions for the solid waste management company to do door-to-door collection of segregated garbage. But segregation is not being conducted at the household level. The company is also not equipped to get segregation of garbage done during collection.

In 2016, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation had given a contract to a private firm to process the garbage to remove the heaps of garbage from Bhagtanwala. Over eight lakh tonnes of garbage is lying there. The solid waste management company does not have the sufficient land to set up the waste-to-energy plants.

A senior MC official said as per the proposal, the solid waste management company will set up a plant to make gas from wet waste in the city. A Japanese company will provide machinery for the purpose of setting up the plant. With this, residents of the city will get rid of the garbage. After getting the detailed project report (DPR) from the company, it will be sent to the government.