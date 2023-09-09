MC submits report of final draft to govt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 8

Finally, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation has submitted the report of final draft of delimitation of wards to the Department of Local bodies. MC officials gave their remark on the objections, filed by the public representatives, and sent it to the government for final consideration.

According to the fresh report, the total number of wards would remain 85. The odd number would be reserved for woman candidates. The serial number have been changed by adopting new formula. Ward number 2 in the West constituency has the maximum votes (24,729), while Ward number 70 has only 6,035 voters, which is the lowest of all.

The highest number of wards falls in the West constituency and lowest in the Central constituency. The West constituency contains 20 wards and the Central constituency have 14 wards. There are 16 wards in the South assembly constituency, 17 wards in the North assembly constituency and 18 wards in the East constituency. A total of 18 wards are reserved for the SC candidates while two for candidates from backward classes.

The state government has proposed to conduct elections to the municipal corporation by November this year. The final notification of delimitation would be issued by the Director, Local Bodies Department, soon.

In June 2022, a survey was started regarding the delimitation. The general house of the MC was ended in January 2023. After the completion of the delimitation survey, the Local Bodies Department issued a draft notification and demanded objections and suggestions from former councillors, representatives of political parties and the residents. After conducting hearing of more than 200 persons, who submitted the objections, now the final report has been prepared and submitted.