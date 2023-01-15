MC team takes stock of sanitary conditions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 14

The health wing of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation conducted the ‘Walk in Ward’ drive in Ward No.62 around the Golden Temple to improve sanitary conditions. On the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, Municipal Health Officer Dr Yogesh Arora along with health wing staff visited Ward No.62 under the drive.

The MC team inspected Brahm Buta Market, Ramsar Bazaar, Ramgarh Gate to Moni Chowk, and Sandhu Bazaar during which the health officer contacted the plot owners to clean the empty plots near Darbar Sahib and Baba Atal Sahib.