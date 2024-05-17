MC tells officials to keep check on functioning of STPs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

As the sewer blockage is a major issue in West constituency due to inadequate functioning of Khaparkhedi sewerage treatment plant, the Municipal Corporation is monitoring the situation. The residents of West constituency staged several demonstration with demand to address the sewer choking issue in past months. Though there is no infrastructural upgrade implemented to address the issue so MC Commissioner instructed the staff to keep regular check on the sewerage treatment plant at Kahparkheri, Gaunsabad and Intermediate pumping stations on Batala Road and Mohkampura.

MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh said the Municipal Corporation is keeping a constant watch on the functioning of Khaparkheri and Gaunsabad sewerage treatment plant and intermediate pumping stations on Batala Road and Mohkampura to check the proper flow of sewerage.

He said the MC has strengthen its machinery and man power for the coming rainy season. He has deputed its officers, including Superintending Engineer Sandeep Singh and Executive SP Singh, to have a constant watch of all the sewerage treatment plants in the city. If the sewerage system of city works properly then rain and sewer water will not overflow and people will not face any trouble during rainy season.

He said he himself visited many a times these sewerage treatment plants and directed the company officials which are operating these STPs to run these plants without any break. He has also deputed its officers to daily check the disposal plants on the bye pass roads to check its proper functioning.

The MC Commissioner said many public complaints came into his notice regarding sewerage problems in various parts of the city. He said since the date he joined as Commissioner, his top priority is to provide all basic amenities to the residents. Earlier too he checked all the STPs at Gaunsabad, Khaparkheri and passed directions to the company which is operating these STPs, to properly operate all the motors at the treatment plants.

MC Commissioner said the MC was spending crores of rupees on super sucker machines for cleaning of sewerage lines in the city, but today he himself checked Intermediate Pumping Stations on Batala Road and Mohkampura and several manholes on the main roads to check the flow of sewerage there. Commissioner said if all the STPs and pumping stations run properly without fail, there will be no sewerage problem in any part of city.

