MC to observe Swachhta Diwas on Oct 1

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 28

Though the Amritsar Municipal Corporation is all geared up to observe Swachhta Diwas on October 1, sanitation in the city is far from satisfactory as the solid waste management company entrusted with waste collection does not have enough number of vehicles to lift the garbage. Despite a warning by the MC officials to the staff of the solid waste management company and imposing of a penalty, there has been no improvement in service.

A number of refuse compactor vehicles are worn out and there is no replacement for them. Due to defunct waste compactor vehicles, lifting of garbage from the collection points to dumping ground has been affected. Heaps of garbage can be seen lying at the collection points as lifting has been regularly getting delayed in the absence of waste compactors.

Similarly, door-to-door collection of garbage has also been affected in most city areas as a large number of vehicles are lying defunct. The solid waste management company had recently acquired some vehicles but is still facing a shortage of mini-collection trucks.

Office-bearers of the waste management company claimed that the MC had assured that the lifting rate would be revised but they did not do so. The company is already facing a financial crisis and is therefore finding it difficult to replace the worn out vehicles with new ones.

Meanwhile, following a call given by the Government of India, the Municipal Corporation has appealed to the residents to donate one hour for cleanliness collectively on October 1 at 10 am. The appeal is to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, under ‘Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyaan’.

MC Commissioner Raul said on Sunday at 10 am, the Municipal Corporation will organise programmes related to cleanliness in all five assembly constituencies. Municipal Commissioner Rahul held a meeting with the officials of MC health wing in this regard.