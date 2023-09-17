MC to set up fire station at Focal Point

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

On the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a fire station would be set up by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) for the safety of the industrial area at the old Focal Point on Mehta Road.

In a recent meeting with local industrialists, office-bearers of industrialist associations demanded from the CM that a fire station should be set up at Focal Point for the safety of factories, mills and workers. The CM instructed officials of the MC to address the issue.

MC Commissioner Rahul said two fire tenders had been permanently stationed at Focal Point on Mehta Road.

Various Focal Point trader associations had been demanding fire station in their area for a long time.

Rahul said an estimate of Rs 2.50 crore was prepared for constructing fire station building and the tendering process had started. The project would be implemented soon, he said.

Kamal Dalmia, chairman, Focal Point Industries Association, and Sanjeev Khosla, an industrialist, thanked the government for fulfilling their demand for fire station. Apart from others, fire brigade officer Dilbagh Singh was also present at the meeting.

