MC to start night sanitation in markets

Amritsar, June 6

Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh held a meeting of sanitation wing officials to comply with the directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued on May 30. The meeting was attended by Medical Officers Dr Kiran Kumar, Dr Yogesh Arora and all Chief Sanitary Inspectors. After detailed discussions, the MC Commissioner issued directions for night sanitation of market areas falling under North, West, South, East and Central zones from June 10. The sanitation work would start at 10 pm.

In the North zone, markets from Crystal chowk to D’Mart at Lawrence Road; in South zone, the area from Sultanwind gate to Chattiwind Gate (both sides); in West zone, the area from Cemetery road up to Galliara; in East zone, the area from IDH Market and bus stand and in the Central zone, the area from Hall Gate to Bhrawan Da Dhaba and to Sikandari Gate, would be cleaned every night.

The MC Commissioner has also directed all sanitary inspectors to ensure a close check on hotels, rest-houses, restaurants and dhabas in their respective areas and make sure that the wet waste generated from these commercial establishments reaches the Bhagtanwala compost pad separately. For this purpose, Community Facilitators are to be deputed for effective implementation of the process. However, the overall supervision will be of sanitary inspectors of the zone concerned.

MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh also issued directions to the Medical Officers to ensure the lifting of bins by the Averda company. The lifting should start by 4 am and the bins have to be lifted by 7 am daily. The MC Commissioner has also instructed the Community Facilitators and Chief Sanitary Inspectors to publicise these instructions before the market associations concerned so that they can implement the action plan of Amritsar Municipal Corporation.

Dr Rama, in-charge, Municipal Auto Workshop, has been directed to provide all necessary machinery with the drivers to the Chief Sanitary Inspectors for night sweeping.

