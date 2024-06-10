MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

Amid sweltering heat, the municipal corporation (MC) is using mist cannons to keep the surroundings around green covers cool and prevent wilting of plant leaves. The MC is using these machines on green cover in various areas and even alongside road dividers.

Officials of the MC said efforts were on to clean air of displaced dust particles which get settled on plant leaves. They said dust settled on leaves increases heat effect on plants. Plants dry up and their colour changes due to excessive heat, they said.

They said the MC was trying to protect the green cover in the city using various methods. They said due to dry and hot weather conditions for the past many weeks, the need for watering plants had increased considerably.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.