MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

Amritsar, June 9
Amid sweltering heat, the municipal corporation (MC) is using mist cannons to keep the surroundings around green covers cool and prevent wilting of plant leaves. The MC is using these machines on green cover in various areas and even alongside road dividers.
Officials of the MC said efforts were on to clean air of displaced dust particles which get settled on plant leaves. They said dust settled on leaves increases heat effect on plants. Plants dry up and their colour changes due to excessive heat, they said.
They said the MC was trying to protect the green cover in the city using various methods. They said due to dry and hot weather conditions for the past many weeks, the need for watering plants had increased considerably.
