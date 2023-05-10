MC yet to send report to Local Bodies Department

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

Though the Municipal Corporation has received more than 200 suggestions and objections over the delimitation draft, the report is yet to be sent to the Department of Local Government for final notification. A public notice was issued on April 20 by the MC Commissioner, Sandeep Rishi, and called for suggestions and objections from the representatives of political parties and the general public. After observing the draft and new map of delimitation, the residents submitted their objections till April 28. Now, the MC has been scrutinising the received objections to rectify the draft and map of delimitation.

The final notification of delimitation will be issued by the Department of Local Government. The Minister for Local Government, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, has announced that the elections of MCs in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana will be held after the completion of the delimitation process.