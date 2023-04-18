Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 17

A team of the Health Department organised a free medical camp at Khalra village in the border area. As many as 107 patients were examined on Monday. The needy patients were given free medicines. Dr Kultar, SMO, Community Health Centre, Sursingh, led the team of the Health Department. Block Extension Educator (BEE) Naveen Kalia said that people from Khalra, Gill Pan and Theh Kalla came to the camp. The BEE said that 48 tests too were conducted at the camp, including 16 for HIV which tested negative. He said similar medical camps would be organised in different villages of the area without a break.