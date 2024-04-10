Medical negligence: Kin of deceased demand revision of charges against accused doctor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 9

After the arrest of a private hospital doctor for fraud and cheating last week, complainant Gokul Chand Aneja has demanded inclusion of the names of two other doctors in the FIR.

At a press conference here, Aneja said along with the name of Dr Parveen Devgan, Dr Sita Sharma and Dr Sarabdeep Singh should also be named in the FIT. He alleged that Dr Devgan had carried out a total laparoscopic hysterectomy (TLH) surgery on his wife advocate Sunita Aneja following which she had died due to negligence of doctors and the hospital.

Aneja said the other two doctors, who were aware of the competency of the operating surgeon, were also guilty as they did not stop the surgery. Later, Aneja had filed a complaint with the Punjab Medical Council which suspended Dr Devgan’s registration for six months.

Aneja alleged that the doctor had continued to perform surgeries even during the period of the suspension of his licence and jeopardised many lives. Aneja said he had also written to the Punjab Medical Council to seal the hospital as it had failed to comply with the orders.

Aneja further demanded that senior officials concerned of the Health Department and the police should look into the seriousness of the doctors’ offences. He said doctors should be booked under Sections 304 and 120B of the IPC.

Earlier, the police had booked Dr Devgan in a case of fraud and cheating as a medical board constituted by the Health Department had found the attendance records pertaining to the case tampered and forged.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.