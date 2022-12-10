Meditation camps to be organised at schools, colleges

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur/Pathankot, Dec 9

The Union Ministry of Culture and Art of Living, a humanitarian and educational based NGO, have started holding a series of meditation camps in schools and colleges in Pathankot and Gurdaspur.

The initiative named-Har Ghar Dhyaan- will later be extended to the entire state.

The camps will be held throughout the year. The hour-long module has been developed by the founder of Art of Living Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Dr Puneet Sharma has been appointed as the coordinator.

Kavita Khanna, a trustee of the NGO, met the Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal today to inform him about the aims and objectives of the programme.

Trained experts from the Art of Living will be conducting the sessions on a free-of-cost basis.

“The hour-long modules will offer several stress-elimination and self-development programmes based on an assortment of breathing techniques, meditation and yoga. We have reached out to educational institutes because youngsters are more prone to anger. Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel and act. It helps determine how we handle stress and make choices. Mental health is important in every stage of life from childhood to adolescence through adulthood,” said Kavita.