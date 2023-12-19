Meet dwells on global, domestic challenges faced by manufacturers of textile, yarn

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 18

A annual General House meeting of the Textile Manufacturers Association was held here yesterday. During the meeting, yarn and textile manufacturers discussed global and domestic challenges faced by local industrialists.

They sought government assistance in shape of soft loans and technical guidance. Textile industrialists aired their opinion regarding changing laws keeping in view technological advancements. They sought swift adaptation of changes to make the industry compatible for global challenges.

The Textile Manufacturers Association is an 87-year-old organisation with over 80 manufacturers as its members.

The city has units of all the three wings of textiles that include spinning, weaving, dyeing and processing. Besides, there are a couple of yarn-manufacturing units as well in the holy city.

Geographically, Amritsar is situated close to Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir from where sheep wool is procured. “The need of the hour is to upgrade wool quality,” said industrialists.

The holy city also has the Punjab Institute of Textile Technology to provide trained manpower for all type of textile units.

The industrialists said, “Educational experts must ensure that courses offered by the institute are upgraded from time to time in sync with global technological advancements.”