Meeting discusses strict vigilance on anti-social elements

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 9

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Border Range, Amritsar, Rakesh Kaushal, along with Satinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar (Rural) visited the border areas and held an informal meeting today evening at Mahwa Border Out Post (BOP) with representatives’ of the village defence committees (VDCs) of Mahwa and Rajatal villages here today.

AK Mishra, Commandant, BSF, Sirivennela, Assistant Superintendent of Police (P), and Sukhjinderpal Singh, DSP, Attari, were also present at the meeting. In order to keep a strict vigil on criminals and anti-social elements in a run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, important issues were discussed with representatives of the VDCs. They were motivated to play an active role in relaying information regarding any criminal activity along the border to the police and the BSF personnel so that the election process could be completed smoothly and peacefully.

Officials said, “Elders from villages should ensure that youngsters stay away from drugs and don’t fall prey to the lure of easy money offered by drug smugglers and anti-national elements.” The BSF Commandant was requested to impart training to youngsters which could help them enlist in the armed forces.

