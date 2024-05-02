Meeting dwells on making Amritsar tobacco free

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

A meeting of the district-level coordination committee was held today under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Jyoti Bala Mattu to discuss the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP). Officials of the police, education and rural development departments, private colleges, municipal corporation and members of various NGOs were present at the meeting.

Addressing officials, Dr Jaganjot Kaur, Deputy Director, Dental, said all departments had to take joint measures to make Punjab a tobacco- free state. Many villages in the district had become tobacco free, she said, while adding that there was still a lot of work to be done in the urban areas. She appealed to all departments to ensure the compliance of the COTPA in the areas falling under their jurisdiction.

