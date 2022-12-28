Meeting nixed, farmers fume

Tarn Taran, December 27
Satnam Singh Pannu, president, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, condemned CM Bhagwant Mann for cancelling the December 28 meeting with the KMSC. He was addressing a gathering at the District Administrative Complex on the 32nd day of the pucca morcha.
