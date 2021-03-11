Meeting of schools run by CKD held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A special meeting was organised for the members in charge of schools being run under the Chief Khalsa Diwan here. They discussed different necessities for the schools and difficulties being faced administratively and their valuable suggestions. Sukhjinder Singh Prince, CKD’s Head Office Member incharge, moderated the seminar after five time recitation of Mool Mantra. Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, CKD president, addressing the participants welcoming the members invited them to take turns in informing about the difficulties encountered in the management of their schools. Honorary Secretary Ajit Singh Basra highlighted the important contribution made by the member in-charge, principals and teachers for the development of the school and gave detailed information to encourage them to perform their services well. Thereafter seniors among members in charge shared their suggestions and experiences for the smooth running of the schools. During the meeting, members in charge of rural and urban schools discussed with the president on school finance, recruitment and salaries of their school staff, training of senior teachers, increasing the number of religious teachers and other administrative issues. Dr Nijjar welcomed the suggestions made by the members in view of the needs of the school management of the member in charge assured to meet their needs and solve the problems as soon as possible.

Religious congregation organised

A Gurmat Samagam under the leadership of Ajit Singh, head of Sri Sukhmani Sahib Sewa Society, Chowk Darbar Sahib, held a religious congregation wherein 4 to 7 years and 10 to 18 years school students participated in Gurbani Kanth. Among them two toppers were felicitated. Bhai Rajinder Singh Sangha of the Society stated that the main objective was to convey the teachings of Guru Arjan Dev Jee. It is worth mentioning that the Society, which came into existence in 1976, celebrated its 55th anniversary with the help of all the sangats of the city.