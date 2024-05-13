Meghalaya NULM delegation visits MC’s shelter for urban homeless

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 12

A delegation from the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) representing Meghalaya, led by state mission manager Larisa, recently visited shelter for the urban homeless managed by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC). The Meghalaya team expressed satisfaction over facilities provided at the shelter. The team liked the separate accommodations provided for men, women, and physical challenged individuals.

On the directions of MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh, officials led by nodal officer Sushant Bhatia accompanied the Meghalaya team to the night shelter.

The visiting team lauded standards of hygiene maintained in toilets and bathrooms at the shelter, while acknowledging the efforts of the MC in ensuring the well-being and dignity of the urban homeless population.

Recently, the MC had renovated the building of night shelter and provided new beds and bedclothes. Visitors at the night shelter also expressed satisfaction over the upgraded infrastructure and facilities.

The NULM team discussed various aspects about the homeless population in the city with staff of the MC present on the occasion.

