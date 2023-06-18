Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 17

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, incharge of BJP for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, reviewed the progress on the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway being constructed by the NHAI in the periphery of the holy city here on Saturday.

He said the Expressway (NE-5A) would cover 99.05 km around Amritsar from junction with Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi Road (NH-703A) leading to Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport located near Isharwal village. The Amritsar-Jalandhar Road (NH-3) ends near Bishamberpura and at the junction with the Amritsar-Ajnala Road (NH-354) near Amritsar Airport.

Upgradation and four laning of NH-354 from Amritsar Airport Junction to Ramdas (Package-IV) under Bharatmala Project. Amritsar Bypass (Green-field alignment) from village Rakhchitta (interchange of DAK Amritsar Spur and Amritsar Bhatinda Highway NH-54) to village Harsha Chhina near Amritsar Airport.

Upgradation and four-laning of the existing Beas-Baba Bakala-Batala-Dera Baba Nanak section (NH 503D) begins on the NH three from Beas. It will upgrade existing two lane roads to four lane in Amritsar-Ghuman-Tanda section of NH 503-A.

He said during the last nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government unprecedented development in all aspects of the country, including, economy, health, education, agriculture and international diplomacy took place. He asserted that overall development would translate into the victory for the BJP in the next general election.