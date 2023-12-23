‘Mela Special’ train from Dec 25

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 22

For the convenience of passengers, Northern Railway will operate a pair of ‘Mela Special’ train between Amritsar-Batala-Qadian from December 25 to January 4.

The daily special trains between the Amritsar and Qadian railway stations will depart from Amritsar at 9.35 am and reach Qadian at 11.15 am and on return, it will depart from Qadian at 11.25 am and will reach Amritsar at 12.55 pm. En route, the train will stop at the Verka, Kathunangal, Jayantipura and Batala railway stations in both up and down directions.