Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 22

The Rotary Club Amritsar in collaboration with the family of late engineer Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill is building a memorial highlighting the achievement of Gill, who was popularly known as Capsule Gill. The memorial being built at one of the busiest intersections — on Majitha Road named after Jaswant Gill — will have three parts like a concrete replica built in form of a capsule that Gill had built during his rescue operation in Raniganj in 1989, a plate highlighting the life and achievements of Gill and a rotary wheel, a symbol that Gill was a Rotarian who dedicated his life to community.

Sharing details on the project, Dr Jaspreet Singh Grover, zonal chairman, Rotary Club, said they had been looking for a building a space dedicated to the courageous innovator, who was the hero of the now famous Raniganj rescue in 1989. “It was a dream that is now taking shape. We were looking to build a memorial that celebrated Jaswant Singh Gill’s life and achievements as an innovator and as a Rotarian. Two months ago we started work on it and we are now looking to inaugurate the memorial soon,” said Dr Grover.

Gill is known for his capsule technique to save miners, who were trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj (West Bengal) in 1989. Gill, who passed away on November 26, 2019, had saved the lives of 65 miners with his innovative capsule built specifically for rescue operation and was recognised globally for his presence of mind and efforts. He is the recipient of Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak by the President of India in November 1991 and several awards for his now famous rescue, which is soon going to be made into a movie starring Akshay Kumar. After an illustrious career spanning over 33 years, he retired as Executive Director (safety and rescue) from BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited) Dhanbad, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, Gill had been living in Amritsar till his demise in 2019.