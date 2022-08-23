Mentoring session on startups

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of DAV College, Amritsar, organised a mentoring session on “Innovation and Startup Ecosystem Enablers” under the guidance of Principal and IIC President Dr Rajesh Kumar and IIC Vice-President Dr Daisy Sharma. The resource person was Dr Bikramjit Singh, Deputy Director, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Amritsar. Dr Bikramjit Singh said the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Amritsar, was established in 2005 under the aegis of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, with full financial assistance from Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) is an innovative science-based institution which imparts trainings viz. Practising farmers/farm women (short term 1-2 days), vocational trainings for rural youth (3-7 days) in the disciplines of crop production, plant protection, horticulture, soil science, animal science and home science for farmers, farm women and unemployed rural youth.

Seats vacant for admission

A few seats are lying vacant in Bachelor of Planning (Urban & Regional) and M Plan (Transport) programmes in Guru Nanak Dev University for academic session 2022-23. Dr Kuldip Singh, Head of the Department, said candidates willing to take admission against these vacant seats were required to apply on the university website www.gnduadmissions.org. Last date to deposit the application fee and online application form is September 30. Counselling will be held on first come first served basis. The selected candidate will have to deposit the fee on the spot. The faculty further mentioned the importance of the planning programmes and highlighted that many jobs in the state government, Central government and private sector at national and international levels are available in this discipline.

GNDU declares results

The results BA/BSc Semester-IV, BCA Semester-II, Master of Vocation (Cosmetology & Wellness) Semester IV, Master of Vocation (Mental Health Counselling) Semester II, MA History, Semester IV, MA Fine Arts, Semester IV, Master of Vocation (e-commerce), Semester-II, Master of Vocation (Web Technology & Multimedia), Semester II, LLB (five-year integrated course), Semester VI, BA LLB (five-year integrated course) Semester X, BSc (biotechnology), Semester IV of May 2022 have been declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. The results will be available on university website www.gndu.ac.in, said Prof Palwinder Singh, Incharge (Examinations).