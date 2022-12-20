Mesh of wires too close for comfort in residential colonies

Tribune News Service

Neha Walia

Amritsar, December 19

Residents of colonies in Mohini Park, Putlighar and Kot Khalsa areas have been dealing with the everyday risk of dangling mesh of electricity wires that run dangerously close to or over their houses. Several complaints have been filed which fell on deaf ears over time, but the problem remains, making the residents complacent or just exposed to the risk that these wires pose. “At some places, people can touch these wires with hand, while in some places these wires run close to the windows or balconies of the houses, making kids vulnerable to accidents or electrocution. The risk increases, especially during this time as people come out to fly kites and most kids or people use terraces to do that. These high-tension electricity wires, mixed with cable, telephone or internet wires, are a menace,” said Krishan Lal, a resident of Mohini Park.

“For instant relief, the power corporation should fix the loose wires. A permanent solution to the problem is to change the metallic wires with plastic coated cables,” said Rajinder Singh, another resident. The problem of electricity wires running over the houses or parallel to their walls is a common sight in the city. Localities in Indira Colony, Mohkampura, New Dashmesh colony and the old city areas have also been facing the problem.

In the past, several cases of deaths due to electrocution from these tangled wires have been reported, including minor incidents of fire or short-circuit. A few years back, a woman resident of the Tarn Taran road area died while trying to save a youngster stuck in wires hanging loose over her house that had accidentally touched her neck. In several parts of the city, high-tension electricity wires have been streamlined, but the congested residential colonies still face the issue of tangled wires as the authorities have failed to provide any solution.