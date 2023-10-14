Metalled streets, clean drinking water supply major needs, say residents

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 13

Ward number 70 of the Municipal Corporation comprises Fateh Singh Colony, Bhrariwal village, Satnam Nagar, Guru Nanak Nagar and several other localities situated along Chabbal road. Most localities in the area are underdeveloped and lack essential infrastructure and services. The private colonisers illegally developed these colonies without providing carpeted streets, water supply and sewer during the past two decades.

One of the most pressing issues facing these localities is the absence of carpeted streets. There are several areas in Fateh Singh Colony where there is no carpeted street or road but people build their houses and live in miserable conditions. The condition of the streets and roads in other areas of the ward is also causing concern. The main roads are poorly maintained and lack proper surfacing. The residents are a witness to bumpy ride on the uneven surface. During the rainy season, water accumulates in the potholes and causes inconvenience to the commuters.

Apart from this, there are no sewer lines and access to clean drinking water is lacking in Fateh Singh Colony. The situation not only causes inconvenience but also raises health and sanitation concerns. “Residents of the ward are mostly from economically weaker sections. A majority is not able to raise its voice. Political representatives have repeatedly promised to prioritise the provision of clean drinking water and proper sewerage facilities but have not delivered. We demand funds for the development of the area,” said Ninder, a local resident.

“The dire condition of streets and roads requires immediate attention and the Municipal Corporation should rectify these. Potholed roads and streets, choked sewer lines and contaminated water supply not only cause inconvenience to the residents but also create environmental and public health hazards. Development will remain the main issue in upcoming MC elections,” said Bobby Pradhan, another resident.