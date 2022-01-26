Metro bus back on roads after 35 days

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 25

The employees of Metro bus being run under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) resumed services after their demands were partially addressed, here on Tuesday.

On the call of the BRTS Employees’ Welfare Association, the Metro bus drivers were demonstrating at the BRTS terminal at Verka-Vallah bypass for the last 35 days. The buses went off road on November 20. Today, 50 buses returned on the route. The drivers were demanding revision in pay from the operating company.

Once, the operating company had assured them to increase the salaries from Rs14,000 to Rs17,000 in November. Today, the BRTS Employees’ Welfare Association leaders avoided responding to the media as a number of drivers were not satisfied with the decision of the union.