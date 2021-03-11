Metro buses remain off road in Amritsar, commuters worst sufferers

Amritsar, May 11
Commuters were an inconvenienced lot as Metro buses, one of the major modes of public transport, remained off roads till afternoon here on Wednesday. The reason being that the employees refused to operate the buses as their salaries were not disbursed on time. They stated that usually their salaries are credited into their accounts by the 10th of every month.
As the employees learned that their salaries might be late by a week, they resorted to a protest. However, the matter was resolved by noon and services were resumed.
The bus service is a big hit with students and government and private employees. The buses can be seen fully packed with passengers in the mornings and evenings when employees and students have to reach their destinations.
In case the Metro buses go off roads suddenly, commuters have to face difficulties in reaching their destinations. "The bus stop is nearly 700 m from my home. Earlier, I used to reach Chhehharta by motorcycle. But for the last many months, I had been using the Metro service," said Balkaran, a resident of Batala Road. He said he only learnt about the employees' protest on reaching the Metro station.
Earlier, the employees had held protests on the issue of regularisation of their services. During all these protests, the buses remained off the roads. The residents stated that the authorities concerned must ensure that such small hiccups do not occur and the service is not derailed.
