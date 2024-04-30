Micro-planning may help boost voter turnout, say poll officials

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 29

Micro-planning could be the way to achieve the target of 70 per cent voting set by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in Amritsar.

Addressing a review meeting of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) teams here on Monday, SVEEP core committee head and ADC (Urban Development) Nikas Kumar said that to ensure the participation of the common man in the elections, the district administration will leave no stone unturned in making the arrangements.

“The Election Commission of India (ECI) set a target of 70 per cent voting in elections. The target can be achieved only if micro-planning is done and executed by booth level officers,” he said and instructed all assistant returning officers (AROs) to ensure booth-level SVEEP activities in the allotted assembly segment.

On a positive note, he said, “We still have enough time to reach out to as many voters as possible and motivate them to vote. The ECI and CEO, Punjab, are providing many facilities to encourage the first-time voters, persons with disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens. Casting vote is the democratic right of every citizen and its proper use can provide more strength to the democratic structure of the country.”

While giving information, he said, “The CEO, Punjab, is very fond of the unique SVEEP activities conducted by Amritsar district in the recent past. Amritsar district bagged top position for the second time in SVEEP activities, which is a matter of pride for all.” Congratulating all members of the SVEEP teams for the success, he discussed the importance of social media in realising the objective.

“In the present age of information technology, social media has emerged as the biggest source of information and its reach at the grassroots level makes it more important for us,” the ADC said and urged the voters to share social media handles of the District Election Office, Amritsar, as much as possible. He appealed to the voters to exercise their right to vote on June 1.

Among others, District Development and Panchayat Officer Rajesh Malhotra, Nodal Officer, SVEEP-cum-District Education Officer Rajesh Kumar, DSSO Meena Devi, Deputy DEO Indu Mangotra, district SVEEP team members Munish Kumar, Ashu Dhawan and Pankaj Kumar took part in the meeting.

‘Have enough time to reach out to many’

SVEEP core committee head and ADC (Urban Development) Nikas Kumar said they still have enough time to reach out to as many voters as possible and motivate them to vote. The ECI and CEO, Punjab, are providing many facilities to encourage the first-time voters, persons with disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha